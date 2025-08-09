Image Credit : Getty

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat

This year’s Raksha Bandhan will be free from the inauspicious Bhadra period, but astrologers caution about Rahukaal, an unfavourable time in Vedic astrology. The Rahukaal period will occur on the same day and should be carefully avoided, as performing auspicious rituals during this time may invite obstacles or undesirable results.

To ensure positivity and success, sisters are advised to tie the Rakhi during the Abhijit Muhurat, from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM. This 53-minute span is regarded as the most favourable and spiritually potent time for sacred rituals, making it ideal for Rakhi celebrations.