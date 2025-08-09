- Home
- Lifestyle
- Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with your siblings this special day
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Rakhi wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with your siblings this special day
Raksha Bandhan 2025: The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the cherished bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, will be observed this year on Saturday, August 9, 2025
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
To make the celebration more memorable, many choose to share warm wishes, heartfelt greetings, and special messages with their siblings—whether through WhatsApp, Facebook statuses, or personal notes.
Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Status Ideas
- Wishing a sister a Happy Raksha Bandhan, one might say they feel grateful to have her in their life and love her endlessly.
- Many siblings express that life blessed them greatly by making them each other’s brother or sister, a bond they deeply treasure.
- Some brothers admit that even though their sisters may annoy them at times, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
- A sister might be told she is the best in the world, with hopes that their bond grows stronger with every passing year.
- Even when siblings are far apart, they remind each other that their bond remains unbreakable.
- A brother may be thanked for being a lifelong friend, always guiding and protecting.
- Some people humorously acknowledge that their sister may be annoyingly persistent, but still someone they can’t imagine life without.
- Many recall that sibling fights are simply another way of expressing love and keeping the relationship lively.
- Jokingly, some remind their sibling that Raksha Bandhan is a lifelong protection contract—often with the bonus of snacks.
- Rakhi is often described as more than a ritual—it’s a symbol of having someone who always has your back.
- Brothers are appreciated for being there through both good and bad times.
- Siblings reflect on how their brothers or sisters can irritate them, make them laugh, love them without conditions, and spoil them, making them feel lucky.
- Some wish for the bond of love to grow stronger with every Rakhi.
- Others hope that the Rakhi tied will bring happiness and protection to the brother.
- Blessings are given for success and joy in the sibling’s life.
- Brothers are often acknowledged as protectors and guides, deserving warm wishes on this special day.
Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat
This year’s Raksha Bandhan will be free from the inauspicious Bhadra period, but astrologers caution about Rahukaal, an unfavourable time in Vedic astrology. The Rahukaal period will occur on the same day and should be carefully avoided, as performing auspicious rituals during this time may invite obstacles or undesirable results.
To ensure positivity and success, sisters are advised to tie the Rakhi during the Abhijit Muhurat, from 12:00 PM to 12:53 PM. This 53-minute span is regarded as the most favourable and spiritually potent time for sacred rituals, making it ideal for Rakhi celebrations.