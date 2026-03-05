Akshay Kumar took a break on the sets of his upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' to play a friendly cricket match with Shikhar Dhawan. Balaji Motion Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes video of the game, delighting fans online.

Akshay Kumar Plays Cricket on 'Bhooth Bangla' Set

Actor Akshay Kumar, who never misses a chance to mix work with a bit of fun, has once again given fans a moment to smile about, this time from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'. The 'Welcome' actor turned a short break on the sets of his upcoming horror comedy into a fun cricket match, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on Thursday, Kumar can be seen playing cricket with Shikhar Dhawan during a routine break on set. Crew members gathered around to watch and cheer as Akshay and Shikhar enjoyed the friendly match. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Fans React to the Friendly Match

Soon after, fans chimed in in the comment section. One fan wrote, "All-time favourite Akshay Kumar," while another added, "Khiladi is back."

About the Film 'Bhooth Bangla'

The film also brings back the popular actor-director pair of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The two have worked together in the past on several popular films and are now reuniting after almost 14 years. Meanwhile, the latest song 'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge' from 'Bhooth Bangla' has also been getting attention online. The track is energetic, and Akshay's moves in the song have reminded many fans of his earlier comedy roles.

'Bhooth Bangla' also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, along with Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. (ANI)