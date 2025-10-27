Image Credit : instagram

Recently, Rakhi appeared in Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, where she playfully compared Farah’s seven-bedroom Mumbai home with her own Dubai property. Their banter had everyone laughing, with Farah gifting Rakhi several items during the vlog. Rakhi also reminisced about their professional journey together, including Main Hoon Na, and shared memories of her multiple stints on Bigg Boss, where she became famous for her antics.

With her humor, honesty, and candid revelations, Rakhi once again proved why she is one of Bollywood’s most entertaining personalities, blending laughter with heartfelt gratitude.