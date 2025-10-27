- Home
Rakhi’s Bollywood Family
Bollywood’s firecracker Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain, and her latest podcast chat was no exception. While promoting her new song Zaroorat on Hindi Rush, Rakhi took fans on a whirlwind tour of her Bollywood family connections. In her signature humorous style, she declared Farah Khan as her “sugar mummy” and Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as her “godfathers.”
Farah Khan: A Friend and Guardian Angel
Rakhi spoke warmly about her bond with Farah, sharing that the filmmaker has gone above and beyond for her. “Farah ma’am has given me so many gifts, a TV, washing machine, utensils, even a pressure cooker during Diwali. She is helping me rebuild my house,” Rakhi said. She explained that her home had been damaged over the years, especially during the rains, and Farah is now helping with new flooring and repairs. Rakhi expressed heartfelt gratitude for Farah’s generosity and support.
Salman Khan: The Messiah for Tough Times
Rakhi didn’t hold back her appreciation for Salman Khan either. She described him as “gareebon ka massiah” and recalled how he supported her during difficult moments, from helping her get work on Bigg Boss to taking care of her mother’s cancer treatment and spending crores on her welfare. She emphasized how Salman has always had her back when she needed it most.
A Fun Vlog and Bollywood Memories
Recently, Rakhi appeared in Farah Khan’s cooking vlog, where she playfully compared Farah’s seven-bedroom Mumbai home with her own Dubai property. Their banter had everyone laughing, with Farah gifting Rakhi several items during the vlog. Rakhi also reminisced about their professional journey together, including Main Hoon Na, and shared memories of her multiple stints on Bigg Boss, where she became famous for her antics.
With her humor, honesty, and candid revelations, Rakhi once again proved why she is one of Bollywood’s most entertaining personalities, blending laughter with heartfelt gratitude.