Kareena Kapoor wished her stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday by sharing an adorable monochrome picture of him with her younger son, Jeh. She called him the 'sweetest, most handsome boy' in a heartwarming Instagram post.

When it comes to birthdays in the Pataudi family, love always pours in, and Ibrahim Ali Khan's special day was no exception. Kareena Kapoor made sure her son's "Big Bro" felt extra special as he rang in his birthday on Thursday, March 5. The actress took to Instagram to share an adorable monochrome picture featuring Ibrahim and her younger son, Jeh, in a candid and heartwarming moment. The black-and-white photo captured Ibrahim crouching down affectionately beside little Jeh, who appeared to be feeding him in a sweet, playful exchange. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Big Bro Sweetest, most handsome boy Big Hug."

The Pataudi Family

Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan. Since Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012, the family has often given fans glimpses of their close bond. Kareena and Saif are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Ibrahim was last seen in 'Sarzameen,' which received mixed reviews from audiences. The film also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. He was also part of Aryan Khan's directorial debut series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which garnered positive responses.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Daayra,' an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.