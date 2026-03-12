Actor Rashmika Mandanna condemned the online leak of a private conversation with her mother from eight years ago, calling it a 'serious invasion of privacy.' She has threatened legal action against those circulating the defamatory clip.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday called out the "serious invasion of privacy" following the online leak of a conversation purportedly between herself and her mother, from several years ago.

Rashmika took to Instagram and issued a statement explaining that the audio being circulated appears to be from a private conversation from nearly eight years ago, which may have been recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

The leaked audio conversation, reportedly with Rashmika Mandanna's mother, Suman Mandanna, originates from 2018, shortly after Rashmika and Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty ended their engagement.

'Crossed a Line I Could No Longer Ignore'

In her note, Rashmika revealed that for the past eight years she has endured misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online.

She shared that many of her words had been taken out of context, while statements she never made were turned into false narratives for views and engagement.

While the actor said she had chosen patience and silence despite the pain it caused, the events of the last 24 hours crossed a line she could no longer ignore.

She also expressed disappointment that the controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort for her family and those close to her, even though they have no connection to the matter.

Legal Action Threatened Over 'Defamatory' Clip

Calling the circulation of the clip "misleading and defamatory", Rashmika requested media platforms, influencers, and individuals sharing the content to remove it immediately.

She also stated that those circulating the material have been given a 24-hour window, failing which legal action will be initiated.

Message to Supporters

Ending her note on a heartfelt message to her supporters, Rashmika wrote, "To everyone who has supported me with kindness, understanding, and love through the years, I remain deeply grateful. I love you and want you to know that random people will not and cannot dictate how we live. We choose. We have to."

Here's Rashmika's complete statement.

The controversy erupted a few days after Rashmika tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda.(ANI)