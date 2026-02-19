- Home
Rajpal Yadav spoke after his release in a cheque bounce case, thanking the industry and audience, seeking smoking rooms in jails, after Delhi High Court stayed his sentence.
What did Rajpal Yadav say after getting out of jail?
After his release from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav said he received immense love from people. He stated, "My lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially answer all legal questions."
Rajpal Yadav demands smoking rooms in jails
Rajpal told a news agency that jails need designated smoking areas like airports. He clarified he's not promoting tobacco use and has tried to quit smoking many times.
What Rajpal Yadav said about jail reform
Rajpal said it's hard to tell who's a habitual offender. He believes jails should be reform centers, but for those unwilling to change, the law must prevail.
Rajpal Yadav's 9 crore case and relief from High Court
The cheque bounce case involves dues of about ₹9 crore. The Delhi High Court suspended his sentence until March 18, noting he deposited ₹1.5 crore to the complainant.
Movie stars come out in support of Rajpal Yadav
After he surrendered, Sonu Sood and others offered his family financial aid. Rajpal said he needs time, not sympathy, and wants to increase his earnings in India.
