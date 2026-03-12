CM A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Netflix's Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, a major VFX and virtual production hub. He called it the "arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad," boosting the city's AVGC sector and creating jobs for local talent.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Netflix's Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, describing the launch as a testament to the city's rising stature in the global entertainment and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector.

Speaking at the event alongside IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Chief Minister highlighted that Eyeline Studios a hub for world-class VFX and virtual production for Netflix's films and web series, chose Hyderabad due to the state government's "forward-looking policy environment," according to Telangana CMO press release.

'Hollywood in Hyderabad': CM Reddy

"The launch of Netflix's Eyeline Studios marks the arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy said, adding, "This is proof of India's and Telangana's growing role in shaping the future of global entertainment," according to Telangana CMO press release.

The inauguration was attended by actor Rana Daggubati, Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Netflix Eyeline Studios, several top Netflix executives, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Special Secretary to the CM, B. Ajith Reddy.

Support for Telugu Filmmakers

Reflecting on the evolution of technology in filmmaking, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the studio would support Telugu filmmakers and encourage content creation for global audiences. "I have been fascinated by movies since childhood. Several Telugu films have received worldwide recognition in recent years," he noted.

Boosting Hyderabad's AVGC Sector

Netflix's Eyeline Studios is expected to bolster Hyderabad's AVGC sector, offering advanced skilling initiatives and high-quality employment for local creative and technical talent.

Invitation for Future Expansion

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation for Netflix to establish its corporate office in Bharat Future City, emphasizing that the state is prepared to provide full support for its expansion. "Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix," he said, outlining plans for a dedicated Entertainment Zone and AI City that will host Fortune-500 companies.

He added, "While Netflix collects talent and content from all over the world, Hyderabad connects opportunities and talent globally. I am confident that the arrival of Netflix Eyeline facility will showcase Telangana to global audiences like never before."

Rana Daggubati Hails 'A Big Moment'

"I think it's a big moment today. I don't know if everyone knows the gravitas of this. For about 20-25 years we've been building a visual effects industry. And because of that, it led to this big cinema that Telugu makes, it's because of those artists, because of those minds. Today, a global company like Eyeline, which is a Netflix company in some ways... they have about five facilities across the world and today in Hyderabad, they are creating one of their largest facilities. Their aim is to have close to about 1200 people working inside of Hyderabad. And I think this is a great time for anyone who's in that visual world, who's looking for a career in visual effects, in storytelling. I think this is the greatest time," said Rana Daggubati.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted Telangana's focus on sports infrastructure and plans to build a sports university, demonstrating the state's broader vision for development. (ANI)