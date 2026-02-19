Actor Rajpal Yadav, after his release from Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case, posted a heartfelt message on social media thanking fans and well-wishers for their love and support, which was met with an outpouring of warm messages from fans.

Rajpal Yadav Shares First Message After Release

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who walked out of Tihar Jail earlier this week, has shared his first message on social media after his release in a cheque bounce case. The actor posted a short note to thank people for standing by him during this difficult time. Taking to his social media account on Thursday, Yadav wrote a message in Hindi to thank his fans and well-wishers. "Aap sabbhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyawaad (Heartfelt thanks to all of you for your love and support)," wrote the actor in his Instagram post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Soon after the post was shared, fans reacted in large numbers, sending their warm messages in the comment section. One fan wrote, "You are a gem of our generation." Another comment read, "Only good happens with a good person." A user also wrote, "Good to have you back, sir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Actor Addresses Legal Proceedings

Rajpal Yadav also spoke to ANI shortly after his release, where he shared his thoughts on his three-decade-long journey in Indian cinema and thanked his supporters across the country. "I got the privilege of coming out, and regarding the matter which is in the honourable High Court, for any legal questions that arise, the one who will give proper facts and truth-filled answers is our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar Upadhyay. I have given him the responsibility to stay in proper touch regarding this," he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court granted an interim suspension of Rajpal Yadav's sentence until March 18. The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, directed Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent's bank account while considering the relief.

Yadav's post and public statements mark his first interaction with fans and the media following his release, highlighting both his gratitude and continued engagement with the legal process. (ANI)