Rajpal Yadav has surrendered in Tihar Jail in a Cheque Bounce Case. He is an actor who earns from various sources including films, brand endorsements, social media, and shows. Find out everything about his fees, net worth, etc.…
Rajpal Yadav's Net Worth
Reports suggest Rajpal Yadav's net worth is around ₹80-85 crore. He earned this from films, brand deals, property, and other income sources across various industries.
Rajpal Yadav's Fees (Rajpal Yadav Remuneration)
According to online sources, Rajpal Yadav charges around ₹1-2 crore per film. For some high-profile projects, his fee can reportedly go as high as ₹3 crore.
Rajpal Yadav's fees for brand endorsements
Rajpal Yadav earns well from brand endorsements, charging up to a crore per project. For stage shows and events, his fee is around ₹10-15 lakh per appearance.
How much is Rajpal Yadav's monthly income
According to estimates, Rajpal Yadav's average monthly income could be around ₹30-35 lakh. His annual income is between approximately ₹4-7 crore.
Rajpal Yadav's upcoming projects
His upcoming films include the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Bangla' and action-comedy 'Welcome To The Jungle', both starring Akshay Kumar and releasing this year.
