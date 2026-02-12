Why Rajpal Yadav Is in Jail? The 128-Minute Film and Where You Can Watch It Free
Rajpal Yadav Tihar jail surrender case: Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav is in the news these days because of his cheque bounce case. The matter is related to a loan of ₹9 crore and Rajpal Yadav's first film as a director.
Which Rajpal Yadav film became a major headache for him?
The film that caused trouble for Rajpal Yadav is 'Ata Pata Laapata,' released on Nov 2, 2012. He directed it, and his wife Radha Yadav produced it under their home banner.
Who was in the star cast of 'Ata Pata Laapata'?
The 128-min film 'Ata Pata Laapata' starred Rajpal Yadav. It also featured Asrani, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Dara Singh, Vikram Gokhale, Vijay Raaz, and Om Puri.
Rajpal Yadav took a loan to make the film
In 2010, Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd. for 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The film flopped, he couldn't repay the loan, and the company sued him.
Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha were convicted in 2018
A court convicted Rajpal and his wife in 2018 for bounced cheques. After appeals, the High Court ordered him to surrender to Tihar Jail in Feb 2024 for failing to repay the debt.
How did 'Ata Pata Laapata' perform at the box office?
'Ata Pata Laapata' (2012) had a budget of ₹11 crore but only earned ₹25.10 lakh in India and ₹42.17 lakh worldwide, making it a huge disaster. It's available for free on YouTube.
