On Thursday, Kamaal R Khan went to Twitter (X) to express his thoughts on the Rajpal Yadav case. He stated that one of his buddies informed him that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star has property worth Rs 50 crore.
Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed critic, has been tweeting about the current lawsuit involving actor Rajpal Yadav. On Thursday, he tweeted that one of his pals informed him that Yadav has property worth Rs. 50 crore. KRK also stated that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor refuses to pay the laon.
He tweeted, "The Case is against #RajpalYadav and his wife. So why his wife is not in jail? Because my friend has paid her share Rs 1.50cr! Even Rajpal has took loan from many Bollywood ppl and not returned. Rajpal was buying an apartment of my friend just few months ago (sic)."
"According to one of his friend, he’s having Property of Rs. 50CR. Means Rajpal Yadav himself doesn’t want to pay the loan. His elder brother is also saying same thing (sic)," KRK further wrote.
Rajpal Yadav’s UP Property was Sealed by Bank in 2024, due to Non-payment of Loan of ₹11Crore. Central Bank disclosed that #RajpalYadav had secured a loan from Mumbai branch, on his property in his hometown, Shahjahanpur!
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 12, 2026
In another tweet, KRK stated that Yadav's property in Uttar Pradesh was sealed in 2024 because he was unable to repay a Rs. 11 crore debt.
Rajpal's bail hearing will take place on Thursday. KRK tweeted that he is committed to providing Yadav Rs. 10 lakh and instructed the actor's wife to collect the cheque from his office. However, she is waiting to see what happens during the bail hearing.
I am committed to give ₹10 lakhs to #RajPalYadav. So I asked Bhabhi to send someone to collect ₹10 lakhs cheque from my office. But she is waiting for today’s bail hearing in Delhi High Court. Hope RajPal bhai will get the bail.👍
— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 12, 2026
Bollywood comes together to support Rajpal Yadav.
Actors such as Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary expressed their support for Yadav and asked others in the film industry to do the same. According to sources, the actor's management has revealed that Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and others have offered to aid Yadav.
Everyone wants to know if the Bhooth Bangla star will be granted bail or not.
