Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed critic, has been tweeting about the current lawsuit involving actor Rajpal Yadav. On Thursday, he tweeted that one of his pals informed him that Yadav has property worth Rs. 50 crore. KRK also stated that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor refuses to pay the laon.

He tweeted, "The Case is against #RajpalYadav and his wife. So why his wife is not in jail? Because my friend has paid her share Rs 1.50cr! Even Rajpal has took loan from many Bollywood ppl and not returned. Rajpal was buying an apartment of my friend just few months ago (sic)."

"According to one of his friend, he’s having Property of Rs. 50CR. Means Rajpal Yadav himself doesn’t want to pay the loan. His elder brother is also saying same thing (sic)," KRK further wrote.