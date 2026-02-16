The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case, allowing him temporary relief to attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur on February 19.

The court noted that Yadav has paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. As part of the bail conditions, he must surrender his passport (if not already submitted), furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with a surety of the same amount, and cannot leave the country without prior court permission.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 18. The court has directed the actor to either appear in person or join the proceedings through video conference if work commitments prevent his physical presence.