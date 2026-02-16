Rajpal Yadav Gets Interim Bail Till March 18 in Cheque Bounce Case
Delhi HC has granted interim suspension of sentence to Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case. The court allowed the actor to remain out of custody after noting that Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent’s bank account.
Interim bail granted by Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque bounce case, allowing him temporary relief to attend his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur on February 19.
The court noted that Yadav has paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. As part of the bail conditions, he must surrender his passport (if not already submitted), furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with a surety of the same amount, and cannot leave the country without prior court permission.
Delhi High Court grants an interim suspension of sentence to actor Rajpal Yadav in the cheque bounce case.
The Court noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been deposited in the respondent’s bank account while considering the relief. It ordered the suspension of the sentence on the…
The next hearing is scheduled for March 18. The court has directed the actor to either appear in person or join the proceedings through video conference if work commitments prevent his physical presence.
Bail sought to attend family wedding
The actor had requested interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding scheduled for February 19. The order granting relief was passed by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
Following the court’s decision, Yadav is expected to walk out of custody. He had surrendered before Tihar Jail on February 5 after earlier directions from the High Court.
Support from film industry
Actor Sonu Sood expressed support for Yadav and said that “good news” would come soon. In a message shared online, Sood thanked supporters and said audiences could expect to see Yadav return to the screen.
Case background and timeline
The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav took a loan for his film Ata Pata Lapata. The film released in 2012 but failed at the box office, making it difficult for him to repay the loan. Over time, interest increased the total dues to around Rs 9 crore across several cases.
In 2018, a magistrate court convicted Yadav under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to six months in jail. He challenged the conviction in higher courts, which led to delays and partial payments over the years.
Earlier this month, the High Court directed him to surrender. After depositing Rs 1.5 crore, he was granted interim bail. The final outcome will depend on further court proceedings and compliance with conditions set by the court.
