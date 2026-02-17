- Home
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has secured bail in a cheque bounce case, while businessman Gopal Madhav Agarwal, who lent ₹5 crore, has now revealed his side, shedding light on the dispute publicly.
Loan for Film Project
In 2010, businessman Gopal Madhav Agarwal provided ₹5 crore to actor Rajpal Yadav to support his film Ata Pata Laapata. After the movie failed at the box office, repayment delays began, leading to a prolonged financial dispute between both parties over time in public spaces.
Loan, Not Investment
Agarwal later clarified the amount was a loan, not an investment. He said he agreed after emotional requests from Yadav’s wife, who repeatedly assured him the money would be returned within a fixed timeline without any business partnership terms involved from their side completely earlier.
Cheques Bounced, Pleas Ignored
Agarwal says he only wants repayment and even approached Yadav at his residence, but the cheques issued to him bounced, intensifying the legal conflict and forcing him to pursue court action reluctantly after repeated failed settlement talks and reminders over many months continuously thereafter finally.
Dispute Over Investment Claim
Agarwal spoke out after Yadav stated in an interview that the amount was an investment for the film Ata Pata Laapata, a claim he strongly denied, reiterating that the transaction was purely a loan agreement and not shared film risk whatsoever as alleged publicly earlier.
Jail, Bail and Deadline
Yadav later surrendered to Tihar Jail, spent 11 days in custody, and secured bail after depositing ₹1.5 crore. He has been directed to repay the remaining amount by March 18, 2026, failing which he may face imprisonment again as per court order issued recently now.
