Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan reunite for the biopic 'Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story', releasing on August 7, 2026. Rao gained 9-10 kg for the role in the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao have officially joined forces once again for their next film, 'Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story'. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will arrive in theatres on August 7, 2026.

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Described as a gripping and hard-hitting narrative inspired by real-life events that left a significant impact on the nation, the upcoming project is expected to bring a powerful story to the big screen. The film will be directed by Avinash Arun and features a strong ensemble cast led by Rajkummar Rao. Joining him are Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Backed by Maddock Films, 'Prahaar- The Ujjwal Nikam Story' marks another ambitious venture for the production house.

Rajkummar Rao on His Physical Transformation

Sharing his experience preparing for the role, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he had to gain "9-10 kg" and was eating "two pizzas, lots of sweets, aloo parathas, and biryani" to achieve the required look.

"My being is through my art. I have just finished shooting for my next biopic, #NIKAM, and yes, it demanded a physical transformation, which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through hard work, which I did for Nikam whether it was gaining weight, looking older to portray a certain age, or thinning my hair, something my hairstylist was strongly against. Everyone also advised me against going partially bald for BOSE, gaining that much weight, stopping eating, losing so much weight for TRAPPED, or behaving like a visually impaired person even when the cameras weren't rolling during SRIKANTH. For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kg, and I was eating two pizzas, lots of sweets, and my favorite aloo parathas and biryani. I also avoided anything glamorous so that I could truly look the part. Hopefully, when you watch the film, which will be releasing soon, you'll be able to see all the hard work that went into it," he wrote in a post on his Instagram handle.

Past Collaborations and Upcoming Projects

Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao have previously collaborated on several projects, including the blockbuster hit 'Stree', 'Made in China', 'Hum Do Hamare Do', and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. They also worked together on Vijan's 2017 directorial venture, Raabta, in which Rao made a memorable cameo appearance as an elderly tribal man.

The announcement comes at a busy phase for producer Dinesh Vijan, who is also reuniting with director Laxman Utekar for the upcoming film 'Eetha'. The project stars Shraddha Kapoor in a powerful author-backed role and marks the latest collaboration between Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'.

'Eetha' also features Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. Produced under the Maddock Films banner, the film has been scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)