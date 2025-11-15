Image Credit : Virender Chawla

On the asset front, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa own a luxurious triple-storey triplex in Juhu, Mumbai, covering approximately 3,456 sq. ft. They purchased the property from actress Janhvi Kapoor for around ₹44 crore. The home features six parking spaces, a private gym, and elegantly designed ivory and off-white interiors that reflect the couple’s refined taste. Additionally, Rajkummar boasts an impressive car collection, including an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200, a Mercedes-Benz GLS, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, which adds to their sophisticated lifestyle.