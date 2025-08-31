Rajkummar Rao, born on August 31, 1984, in Gurugram, Haryana, made his Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Let's take a look at his top-rated films on IMDb.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao was born on August 31, 1984, in Gurugram, Haryana. After completing his studies, Rajkummar joined theatre in Delhi and then studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India. After struggling for a while, Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' and never looked back. Rajkummar has acted in many hit films in his career. So let's find out which of his films have received high ratings on IMDb.