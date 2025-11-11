RajKummar Rao has completed shooting for 'Nikam', a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The direction team lauded his performance. He has also ventured into production, launching KAMPA Film with his wife, Patralekhaa.

RajKummar Rao Wraps Up 'Nikam' Shoot

Actor RajKummar Rao has finished shooting for 'Nikam'. Taking to Instagram, RajKummar shared a heartfelt note from the film's direction team, updating his fans about the film's schedule. The handwritten letter, addressed to "Raj Sir," expresses deep gratitude and admiration for his portrayal of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, calling it "a privilege" to watch him build the character with such calm, honesty and grace.

Nikam is a biopic on India's celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Ventures into Production with KAMPA Film

Meanwhile, RajKummar is also busy working as a producer. A few months ago, he and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. The name KAMPA holds personal significance, as it combines the initials of their mothers' names, paying tribute to them.

"We've always believed in the power of storytelling," said Patralekhaa."With KAMPA, we're looking forward to sharing these stories with the world."

Rajkummar Rao added, "For Patralekhaa and I, KAMPA is a natural extension of our love for cinema. We've always believed in the magic of storytelling, and KAMPA gives us the chance to bring stories we care about to life. We're excited to take this step together." (ANI)