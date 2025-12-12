Rajinikanth Turns 75! Birthday Celebration on Jailer 2 Set Trends Online
Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday today on the set of the movie Jailer 2. Photos from the celebration are now going viral on the internet.
Rajinikanth Birthday Celebration
Kollywood's style king, Rajinikanth, turns 75 today. Marking 50 years in cinema, he had a simple celebration on the Jailer 2 set, cutting a cake with director Nelson. Photos are viral.
Rajinikanth's Birthday
Rajinikanth debuted in K. Balachander's 'Apoorva Raagangal' on August 18, 1975. Initially seen in villain roles, the 80s saw his rise as a hero. 'Netrikann' was his first major breakthrough.
Kollywood Superstar Rajini
While the 80s saw Rajini's steep rise to stardom, the 90s were a celebration of the superstar. His biggest hits like Thalapathi, Mannan, Baashha, and Padayappa were released during this era.
Awards Won by Rajini
The Indian government honored Rajini with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021. 'Padayappa' is re-releasing today.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.