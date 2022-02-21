  • Facebook
    Rajinikanth to Dhanush to Ajith, 6 celebs who didn't vote in Tamil Nadu local body polls

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
    Fans and supporters waited outside voting booths to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars but were disappointed.

    During the weekend, polling for Tamil Nadu’s urban local body elections had begun, under heightened security and careful adherence to COVID-19 norms. According to news, up to 52% of ballots were cast when the polls closed at 5 p.m.
     

    It was also reported that many popular stars from the Tamil film industry were not present at the voting booths. Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Simbu, Sivakarthikeyan, and Trisha, did not vote. And their fans, supporters who waited outside voting booths to catch a peek at their favourite stars, were disappointed.
     

    Post that, many debates started on social media, that why these stars were not present for the voting. Soon their PR started sending out messages that the stars were not in the city for outdoor shoots etc.
     

    Superstar Vijay was seen at the polling station in Neelangarai, Chennai Corporation and cast a vote. Vijay also talked to the media starting outside the station. He reminded people that in a democratic nation, everyone should use their voting rights, and he encouraged people to vote in massive numbers.
     

    According to writer Bharathi Thambi, stars, like the general people, think that electing representatives for local bodies is less meaningful than electing politicians to the state Assembly or Parliament. Voting by movie stars will influence voters, at least among their fan base. Also Read: Tamil Nadu urban local body election: From Vijay to Khushbu, film actors go out to vote

