Author Bret Easton Ellis reveals that high-profile actors are turning down the lead role in Luca Guadagnino's new 'American Psycho' film, believing they are hesitant to follow Christian Bale's iconic performance in the 2000 original.

Casting Challenges for New 'American Psycho'

Christian Bale's performance in American Psycho is one of the hard acts to follow for the stars, as many have refused the same role in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming directorial American Psycho, reported Deadline.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After Deadline exclusively announced director Luca Guadagnino and writer Scott Z. Burns' adaptation of the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis back in 2024, the author recently shared an update on the casting process for the upcoming feature. "A couple of high-profile actors, whom I can't name, have turned it down. I think maybe because they don't want to be in the shoes of Christian Bale," Ellis said on a podcast as quoted by Deadline.

A 'Completely Different Take' on the Novel

Ellis noted that Scott Z. Burns has since completed a new draft of the script after several actors passed on the previous version. "From what I'm told, this movie is completely different from Mary Harron's 2000 movie. It's a completely different take, and going to bear no resemblance to that movie," he added as quoted by Deadline.

The Lionsgate film will be produced by Frenesy Films, and executive produced by Sam Pressman, the son of Edward R. Pressman, producer of the 2002 original movie, through his company Pressman Film.

Background on the 2000 Film

In 2000's American Psycho, Bale starred as homicidal investment banker Patrick Bateman, the literary character that Ellis created as a satirical take on masculinity. The Harron-helmed adaptation also starred Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Chloë Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe and more.

Other Bret Easton Ellis Adaptations

With American Psycho in the works, Ellis' 2023 novel 'The Shards' is getting the Ryan Murphy treatment with an FX series starring Kaia Gerber also in development. (ANI)