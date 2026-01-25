Kamal Haasan's MNM confirms its focus on Tamil welfare and language for the upcoming state elections. The ECI has allotted the 'battery torch' symbol to MNM and the 'whistle' to actor Vijay's new party, TVK, as parties gear up for polls.

MNM Reiterates Focus on Tamil Welfare, Language

With a few months to go for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, State Secretary, Legal & Policy Wing, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), SB Arjunar, said that the main focus of the party is the welfare and to protect the language of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI SB Arjunar told ANI, "What has always been the objective and the center point of Makkal Needhi Maiam's politics is the welfare of the people and to protect the people of Tamil Nadu and to protect the interest of Tamil Nadu and the language of Tamil has been the center point of our politics all along and the meeting particularly today has been how we are going to extend this for 2026 elections as well and how MNM is going to be at the centre point of that as well."

His remarks came a day following the executive committee meeting chaired by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday.

ECI Allots Symbols to Actor-Politicians' Parties

Meanwhile, the political parties of veteran actors Vijay and Kamal Haasan have been allotted their respective symbols by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The whistle symbol has been allotted to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor Vijay. Whereas, the battery torch symbol has been allotted to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party headed by Kamal Haasan.

Haasan's MNM has an alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while Vijay's TVK is set to debut in the upcoming assembly polls, vying to gain power by unseating the incumbent DMK.

Political Landscape Heats Up Ahead of Polls

All the political parties have started gearing up for the elections, with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami already announcing the party's first phase of the party's poll promises on January 17. The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family.

Vijay, the founder of TVK, himself has been embroiled in controversy, already facing questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Karur stampede.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. The official schedule has not yet been announced by the ECI. (ANI)