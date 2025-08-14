- Home
Fans Show Their Excitement in Theaters
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, 'Coolie' has been released worldwide today. Produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu's Sun Pictures, the film, made on a massive budget of around ₹350 crore, has generated immense hype among fans.
Star-Studded Cast in Coolie
With a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, and Upendra, the film features Anirudh's signature massy music. Released to commemorate Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema, the film has received well wishes from various prominent figures, including Chief Minister Stalin, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition.
How's the movie?
Overseas Rajinikanth fans who have watched the film are sharing their positive reviews about the first half online. They've praised the performances of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Anirudh's music.
Time to celebrate superstar🔥❤️
| Sandhya Bangalore| #coolie #Rajinikanth #sandhya35mm #CooliePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/DWTh5PKhk6
— Chandruchethu (@Chandruchethu1) August 14, 2025
Celebrations at Theaters
With the film releasing this morning, Rajinikanth fans gathered at theaters last night, bursting crackers and playing drums to celebrate.