- Home
- Entertainment
- ‘Eko’ Movie REVIEW: Great Performances, Bold Attempt by ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ Director; Is It Hit or Average?
‘Eko’ Movie REVIEW: Great Performances, Bold Attempt by ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ Director; Is It Hit or Average?
‘Eko’ Movie Review: Strong Start, Weak Finish? Here’s the Complete Analysis. In this article, we'll take a detailed look at the review of the movie Eko, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the director of 'Kishkindha Kaandam'.
‘Eko’ movie review:
From the 'Kishkindha Kaandam' crew, 'Eko' stars Sandeep Pradeep and Vineeth. It fully meets the high expectations set by the director's previous hit film.
Eko Review
'Eko' is unpredictable. It's a slow-burn, dialogue-driven mystery thriller that keeps you hooked. The screenplay ensures your attention never wavers from the story.
What is the story of the movie Eko?
The film follows the search for the mysterious Kuriyachan in a forest on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Each character is an enigma, and the script slowly unravels the secrets.
Eko Movie Review
Great visuals, sound, and editing make it a must-see. The cast's acting is the film's backbone. Director Dinjith Ayyathan's gamble paid off; Eko won't disappoint fans.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.