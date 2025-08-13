Kamal Haasan took to social media to celebrate Rajinikanth’s monumental 50‑year film career, calling him “our Superstar” and wishing Coolie global success befitting his golden jubilee . Alongside him, Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan.

As Rajinikanth marks a monumental 50 years in Indian cinema, industry icons have come forward to honor the legend with heartfelt tributes—and not just Kamal Haasan. Here's how other notable talents. From Bollywood and South Indian cinema joined the celebration:

1. Kamal Haasan

A veteran peer and longtime friend, Kamal Haasan took to social media to honor Rajinikanth's five-decade journey:

“Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Superstar with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.”

He also acknowledged the entire Coolie team—highlighting Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan, and others who joined in building this milestone.

2. Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who shared his childhood debut alongside Rajinikanth, wrote:

“Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic.”

3. Anirudh Ravichander

The celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander delivered a succinct yet impactful tribute:

“50 years. 1 throne. 1 man. Let us all celebrate the golden jubilee of Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth with #Coolie from tomorrow.”

4. Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who collaborated with Rajinikanth on Coolie, expressed deep gratitude:

“#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey... the reason this film shaped up the way it did is because of you, #Thalaivar. Thank you for inspiring us all, and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years!”

5. Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister and film producer Udhayanidhi Stalin attended a special screening of Coolie and showered praise:

“I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie... I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer… My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir... and the entire team.”

6. Mohanlal & Mammootty

Malayalam cinema legends Mohanlal and Mammootty also joined in the celebration:

Collectively, these tributes for Rajinikanth reflect the deep respect and admiration Rajinikanth commands across generations and industries—truly a fitting tribute to a cinematic icon celebrating 50 unbroken years at the pinnacle.