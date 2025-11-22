Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji remembered his late father, Deb Mukherjee, on his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. The director of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' shared a series of childhood photos with his dad, captioning them, 'Love you. Miss you.'

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his directorials 'Wake Up Sid' and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', on Friday penned a heartfelt note on Instagram in fond memory of his late father, Deb Mukherjee. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Ayan shared a string of his childhood moments spent with his dad. Have a look at them. "Happy Birthday, Baba!!! Love you. Miss you," Ayan captioned the post.

About Deb Mukherjee

Born in Kanpur, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away on March 14, 2025, was part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose involvement with the film industry spans four generations, beginning in the 1930s. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brothers included successful actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces are Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Deb Mukherjee had been married twice. His daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. His son, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is from his second marriage.