‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ releases on August 14 in multiple languages. Fans are eager to see if this much-awaited film lives up to the hype and excitement surrounding it.
15
Image Credit : Film
Stalin watched the movie
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin watched a special screening of the film and praised it. He congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in the Tamil film industry. In a social media post, Udhayanidhi congratulated director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the entire ‘Coolie’ film team.
25
Image Credit : Twitter
What's the story?
It's a story about standing up against a mysterious person who is oppressing workers. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has already delivered hit films, directed Rajini for the first time, raising curiosity about how the film will turn out.
35
Image Credit : Google
What did Stalin say?
Stalin said, “I am really happy to congratulate our Superstar Rajinikanth sir on completing 50 exciting years in the film industry.”
45
Image Credit : Twitter
How is Coolie?
After that, praising the movie ‘Coolie’ (Rajinikanth Coolie Movie), he said that this movie will be successful in entertaining the audience. “I got a chance to see his much-awaited Coolie movie, which is releasing tomorrow. I was completely happy to see this powerful mass entertainer movie, this movie is sure to win the hearts of the audience everywhere,” he said.
55
Image Credit : Twitter
Upendra acting in Coolie
Actors Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde have also acted in this action thriller film. Pooja Hegde danced to a special song. It was announced in 2023 that this film would be made. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this film. The film has been shot in various countries.
