Baghban Movie: Here's How Salman Khan's Cameo Made The Film A Hit; Check Here
Baghban Movie: Everyone's talking about Salman Khan's cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji'. But did you know, 23 years ago, Salman's special appearance turned the film that no buyer was ready to touch into a massive hit?
The film that became a hit because of Salman Khan's cameo
We're talking about the 2003 release 'Baghban', directed by Ravi Chopra of 'Mahabharat' fame. After the film was complete, distributors flat-out rejected it, calling it 'too old-fashioned'. To make matters worse, Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough patch in his career, which further reduced the distributors' confidence.
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Salman Khan's entry was the turning point
During this tough phase, someone suggested casting Salman Khan for a guest appearance. Director Ravi Chopra went to meet him. After hearing the story, Salman immediately said, 'I like this character. My relationship with my parents is exactly like this. I worship them. I'll do the role.' He didn't discuss any fees or conditions.
Salman Khan's simple style won hearts
Ravi Chopra's wife, Renu Chopra, told Pinkvilla in an interview about Salman's simple lifestyle. She said, 'He had a two-room house with a gym inside. When Ravi ji was waiting, Salman's two brothers came out shirtless, making Ravi ji feel overdressed!' Renu added that Salman heard the story and instantly agreed to do the film.
From a slow start to a blockbuster hit
The 181-minute-long 'Baghban' didn't take off in its first 4 days at the box office. However, word-of-mouth publicity helped, and audiences soon flocked to theatres, making it a hit. Made on a budget of about ₹10 crore, the film collected ₹20.65 crore in India and ₹43.11 crore globally.
A 20-year-old story that Ravi Chopra was determined to make
Renu Chopra revealed that her father-in-law, B.R. Chopra, had actually written the story for 'Baghban' almost 20 years before it was made. People kept advising him against making it. But when his son, Ravi Chopra, heard the script during the making of 'Mahabharat', he was moved to tears. He became determined to make the film, and despite all the opposition, his persistence paid off with a box office hit.
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