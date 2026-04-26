Renu Chopra revealed that her father-in-law, B.R. Chopra, had actually written the story for 'Baghban' almost 20 years before it was made. People kept advising him against making it. But when his son, Ravi Chopra, heard the script during the making of 'Mahabharat', he was moved to tears. He became determined to make the film, and despite all the opposition, his persistence paid off with a box office hit.