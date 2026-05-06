The film has officially crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide, with an India gross of approximately Rs 52.68 crore. With a total net collection of around Rs 44 crore so far, it has secured a place among the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has clearly resonated with audiences, contributing to the film’s rapid rise at the box office.