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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Sees Massive Box Office Success
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji continues its impressive box office run, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark globally within its first week despite weekday dips and growing competition
Strong Box Office Performance Despite Weekday Dip
Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh, has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. On Day 5, the film recorded a slight decline, earning around Rs 3.35 crore net in Marathi. Despite this expected weekday slowdown, its overall momentum remains strong, driven by steady audience turnout and positive reception. The Marathi version continues to dominate collections, while the Hindi version is gradually gaining traction through word-of-mouth.
ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh on 'Raja Shivaji's success, emotional connection
Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Enters Elite Marathi Film Club
The film has officially crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide, with an India gross of approximately Rs 52.68 crore. With a total net collection of around Rs 44 crore so far, it has secured a place among the top 5 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has clearly resonated with audiences, contributing to the film’s rapid rise at the box office.
Star Power and Tax-Free Demand Boost Buzz
Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, the film has benefited from widespread attention. Meanwhile, Ambadas Danve has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare the film tax-free, arguing it highlights the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and should reach a wider audience at lower ticket prices.
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