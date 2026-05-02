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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan Starrer Earns THIS Much
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh's much-awaited film, 'Raja Shivaji', hit theatres on Friday. The movie was released in both Hindi and Marathi and had a fantastic advance booking. Now, opening day collection figures are out
Riteish Deshmukh's film Raja Shivaji
The film 'Raja Shivaji' has finally arrived in cinemas. Let's find out how this multi-starrer, written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself, was received at the box office on its first day.
The film Raja Shivaji's opening day collection
'Raja Shivaji' performed amazingly well at the box office on its first day. According to a report from sacnilk.com, the film did a business of ₹10.82 crore. It is currently being screened in 5990 shows.
The film Raja Shivaji's earnings in India
On its first day, 'Raja Shivaji' raked in a net of ₹10.82 crore at the Indian box office. Its gross collection has reached ₹12.77 crore. Looking at these figures, trade analysts believe the film has gotten off to a great start.
Raja Shivaji's language-wise collection
Director Riteish Deshmukh released 'Raja Shivaji' in two languages, Hindi and Marathi. The film is getting a much better response in Marathi. On its first day, it earned ₹2.72 crore in Hindi, while its earnings in Marathi were a massive ₹8.10 crore.
The film Raja Shivaji's budget
Riteish Deshmukh produced 'Raja Shivaji' with a budget of ₹100 crore. It is a period drama based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire. Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande have produced it under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.
The film Raja Shivaji's star cast
'Raja Shivaji' is a multi-starrer film. It features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Ashok Samarth, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Vidya Balan.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Movie FIRST Review: Riteish Deshmukh Delivers Career Best Performance; Read On
Salman Khan's cameo in the film Raja Shivaji
Audiences who went to watch Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' were in for a huge surprise. The film features a brilliant cameo by Salman Khan, who plays the role of Jeeva Mahala. His look from the movie has already gone viral on social media.
ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: Inside Her Rs. 100 Crore Empire, Fees Per Movie; Read On
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