Renowned director Raj Nidimoru's wife, Shyamali De, shared an emotional note on Instagram addressing the dating rumors involving her husband and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Shhyamali and Raj have been married for over a decade.
Shhyamali De's note expressed love and blessings to everyone who thinks of, sees, hears, talks to, talks about, reads about, writes about, and meets her, reflecting a heartfelt and positive message amidst the rumors.
Samantha shared photos celebrating her first production project, Shubham. One of the photos showed her resting her head on Raj Nidimoru's shoulder on a plane, highlighting a moment of joy and connection amidst the excitement surrounding her new venture.
Raj Nidimoru, part of the director duo Raj & DK, has been married to Shhyamali De for over 10 years. Shhyamali, a psychology graduate and former assistant director, shares a daughter with Raj, forming a close-knit family.
Raj and Samantha have not officially confirmed their relationship. Recently, photos of them visiting the Tirupati temple surfaced online, fueling further speculation. This has added to the buzz surrounding Shhyamali De's emotional post amid the ongoing rumors.