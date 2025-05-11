Samantha Ruth Prabhu reaffirmed her support for the Indian Army, praying for soldiers and expressing gratitude after Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement.

With tensions between India and Pakistan increasing once again, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has again expressed her support to the Indian army. After Pakistan violated the ceasefire, Samantha posted on social media and said that she prayed and thanked the soldiers who protect the country. Her statement comes after she lashed out at the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

Samantha's Earlier Response to the Pahalgam Attack

On April 23, 2025, Samantha was among a number of Bollywood and Tollywood stars who condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. She posted a poignant message on Instagram, which read: "Words cannot express the pain and outrage over the Pahalgam attack. My prayers are with the families of the victims. May justice prevail, and may we never see such atrocities again."

Her tweet found many echoing, as people called for tighter security to avoid such attacks in the future. Samantha also posted a photo of Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against the attack, in support of the armed forces.

Samantha's Tribute to Indian Soldiers Post Ceasefire Violation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her instagram handle and wrote, ''Somewhere beyond the reach of comfort, a soldier stands in silence.

Far from home. Far from Family.

Holding the line so we don't have to.

They bear the weight of nation on their shoulders

not for recognition but out of love.

Love for a land that raised them and for people they may never meet.

Because of them, our skies are calm.

Our children sleep in peace.

Our flags fly freely.

To the brave hearts in uniform

your sacrifice echoes in every corner of this land.

We carry your courage in our hearts.

We live our lives because you risk yours.

This is our promise:

We will remember.

We will be grateful.

Always.

May our motherland remain safe.

And may you, her guardians always walk in honor and pride.''

Earlier on May 9, 2025, Samantha again stood with the Indian army when Pakistan had breached the ceasefire pact. She wrote on Instagram Stories: "Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. Jai Hind."

Her message was well-received, with people appreciating her patriotism and staunch support for the country.

Support by Tollywood and Bollywood to the Military

Some celebrities, such as Shraddha Kapoor, SS Rajamouli, Anushka Sharma, and Ananya Panday, also extended their support to the Indian Armed Forces. Most of them commended the military for responding swiftly in thwarting Pakistan's air attacks, which were on Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

India's Defence Response

As a reaction to Pakistan's ceasefire violation, India successfully intercepted over 50 drones and missiles with its S-400 air defense system. The Defence Ministry has confirmed that all the threats were eliminated before reaching civilian areas.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tribute is the evidence of the nation's collective gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces. With tensions still prevailing, celebrities and civilians alike continue to stand by the military in solidarity.