Samantha Ruth Prabhu awed viewers with her confident and bold performance of Oo Antava, the superhit track from Pushpa: The Rise. Although the song was an instant hit, Samantha recently came out about facing a personal struggle while shooting the song, among which was getting nervous in the presence of 500 junior artists.

A Personal Challenge for Samantha

During an interview, Samantha revealed she never viewed herself as a "hot" or "bold" actress, which made Oo Antava a challenge on a personal level. She explained: "I have never thought of myself as a good-lookin', hot kind of woman. Oo Antava was a challenge for me to see if I could pretend and make it work."

She said that she volunteered to take on the song to push herself out of her comfort zone and assure herself that she was capable of becoming a fierce, assertive person.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on making ‘Oo Antava’

Samantha said that she felt extremely nervous during the first day of filming. She admitted: "I was shaking in front of 500 junior artists before the first shot. I was so nervous."

Although she initially held back, she was eventually able to put in a convincing performance, drawing compliments from audiences and critics.

Breaking Stereotypes

Samantha disclosed that she had been typecast in girl-next-door roles all her life, so Oo Antava was a welcome break to buck the industry trend. She said: "I was always doing the cute, bubbly, demure girl. This wasn't about the dance—it was about the attitude, the fierce, confident woman who is secure in her sexuality."

Her choice to sing the song was discouraged by friends and advisers but she was determined to transform her image.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's experience while shooting Oo Antava proves her bravery to shatter stereotypes and go beyond her limits as an actress. She performed well despite initial reservations, demonstrating her versatility and self-assurance.