Actor Prajakta Datar, seen in the horror film 'Jarann', reveals how being a yoga instructor has shaped her acting craft, helping her understand patience, breathing, and emotional pauses in her performances.

Actor Prajakta Datar, who was seen in the horror film 'Jarann', says yoga has played a significant role in shaping her craft as an actor, helping her understand patience, breathing and emotional pauses in performance.

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Speaking about her journey in films and theatre, Prajakta shared that she played the role of Priyanka in 'Jarann', which released last year. "Yes, my film 'Jarann' was released last year, which is a horror film. I played a character there. The character's name was Priyanka," she said.

The actor added that before entering films, she was actively involved in theatre and stage performances internationally. "Before that, I have done a lot of theatres. I have done the shows in the US. I have done shows in Dubai. After that, I have done serials. I am hosting some shows. All this is going on," she shared.

How Yoga Enhances Acting

Prajakta also revealed that alongside acting, she works as a yoga instructor and has been balancing both professions simultaneously. "Along with that, I am also a yoga instructor. Parallelly, acting and yoga. I am running both of these things successfully," she said.

Calling patience an essential quality for performers, the actor explained how yoga techniques have helped her approach acting more mindfully. "One word came to my mind. Patience. Patience is very important for acting," she said.

"Yoga helps me a lot in terms of 'tharaav' (patience) for acting. The way we do breathing exercises in yoga. Breathing in and breathing out. Where to take a pause in acting. Where to work on the breath. I get a lot of insights from yoga," she added.

On Art and Openness to Projects

Prajakta further said that art should not be restricted by language, geography or religion and that she remains open to projects across industries. "I feel that any art, whether it is acting or any other art. It is not bound in any kind of bondage. Not in terms of language. Not in terms of any religion. Nothing," she said.

"I think art is a quite flowy form. And I have to keep flowing like that. So, I am absolutely open to regional, national, international, anything. Which will connect to my heart and my soul," she added.

Dream Collaborations

When asked about filmmakers she wishes to collaborate with, Prajakta named some of the industry's most celebrated directors. "Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir, Vishal Bhardwaj Ji, Imtiaz Ali. I really like their work," she said.

"If I get an opportunity to work with them as an actress, that will be great. So, I am looking forward for that," she added. (ANI)