Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 continues its strong box office run, crossing Rs 150 crore worldwide. The makers have released a behind-the-scenes video, celebrating the film’s success and audience response across theatres.

Mohanlal’s latest film Drishyam 3 released on May 21 and has quickly turned into a major box office success. The film, the third installment in the popular Malayalam thriller franchise, has reportedly crossed ₹150 crore globally so far. To celebrate the strong response, the makers have released a behind-the-scenes video for fans.

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Story, Cast and Audience Response

The film continues the suspenseful journey of Georgekutty and his family, a character central to the franchise’s massive popularity. Audiences were eagerly waiting to see whether the police finally uncover the truth or if Georgekutty’s intelligence helps him escape once again. The emotional storyline, combined with strong performances, has received positive audience response and strong theatre turnout.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film features Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Irshad, and Ganesh Kumar. The film has been certified U/A 13+ by the censor board.

Release Details and Industry Developments

Originally planned for an April 2 release, Drishyam 3 was postponed to May 21 due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The Hindi version is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvaad Cinemas, the franchise continues to expand its reach across languages.

In a major development, Panorama Studios reportedly acquired global theatrical and digital rights for the Hindi version. Additionally, Pen Studios is investing around ₹100 crore in Aashirvaad Cinemas through Panorama Studios, marking a significant industry collaboration.