- Home
- Entertainment
- Raid 2 Box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses 100 crores; Check here
Raid 2 Box office collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses 100 crores; Check here
Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' has stormed the box office, crossing the 100 crore mark! The film continues its impressive run on its 9th day
| Published : May 10 2025, 08:04 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : instagram
Raid 2 box office collection day 9: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has received positive reviews. The movie maintains a steady presence in theaters.
27
Image Credit : instagram
The sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit film Raid, Raid 2, was released in theaters on May 1, 2025.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Along with Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh are in lead roles in Raid 2. It has been 9 days since the movie's release.
47
Image Credit : Youtube Print Shot
According to the latest update from Sacnilk.com, the film is performing well at the box office and has crossed ₹100 crore in India.
57
Image Credit : instagram
According to initial estimates, Raid 2 earned ₹4.46 crore on Friday, May 9. The film had earned ₹95.75 crore by the end of its first week in theaters.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Now, according to the second Friday's collection, Raid 2 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Its total collection is now ₹100.21 crore.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn's film earned ₹19.25 crore on its first day. The movie collected 12 on the second day, 18 on the third day, and a substantial 22 crore on the fourth day.
Top Stories