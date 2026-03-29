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What Happened to Rahul Banerjee? Inside His Final Moments at Talsari Beach Tragedy; Death Mystery
A deep mystery is surrounding actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death. His co-stars and fans are still struggling to find answers. Everyone is asking the same question: what really happened on the calm Talsari beach that led to this tragedy?
Mystery surrounds Rahul Banerjee's death
A mystery is growing around actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death. His co-stars and fans can't figure out what happened. They are questioning what went so wrong on the peaceful Talsari beach. Producer Leena Banerjee, whose Magic Moments serial Rahul was the hero of, has also spoken out.
Leena Gangopadhyay's reaction
Leena called the incident unexpected. She said she wasn't on the set and is mentally shattered. However, she clarified, 'Our script had no scenes in deep water. I heard he went into the sea alone, ignoring many people's warnings.'
What exactly happened?
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee met with an accident at Talsari beach, which led to his death. His body is currently kept at the Digha Hospital morgue. The Tollywood industry is in mourning following Rahul's death.
Details of the shoot
The production house says Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was busy shooting since the morning. The shoot wrapped up in the afternoon. According to the shooting unit, Rahul then went into the water alone. Actress Shweta Mishra was standing on the shore.
What happened?
Rahul was in the water while Shweta was on the shore. Shweta was the first to scream, 'Rahul da is drowning!' Technicians then rushed to rescue Rahul. Eyewitnesses say he was still alive after being pulled from the water. He was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.
Why didn't Rahul listen to the warnings?
Rahul's driver said, 'Rahul da was going towards the sea. I warned him again and again. He didn't listen to me.' Why did Rahul go into the sea in the evening, ignoring his colleague and driver? Did Rahul know how to swim? These questions still have no answers.
After being pulled from the water
Actor Diganta Bagchi from the Artist's Forum said Rahul went into the water after the shoot. He said, 'Either he didn't know how to swim, or he got stuck somehow. Suddenly, the technicians shouted that Rahul da was drowning.' They rescued him immediately. Rahul was still alive then, but died on the way to the hospital.
Over in 20-25 minutes!
The production manager said he was in the front seat after they put Rahul Banerjee in the car. They were heading to the hospital, waving a red cloth. But they got stuck in traffic. Rahul was gasping heavily on the way. He suspects Rahul died of a heart attack on the road, and everything was over in 20-22 minutes.
Post-mortem
The production manager has confirmed that the post-mortem will be done at Kanthi Hospital on Monday. Rahul's driver is there. His wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has been informed about the incident.
Sudden death
The sudden death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has left Tollywood in shock. His fans also suspect there's a mystery behind his death. They are all searching for answers about why such an incident happened.
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