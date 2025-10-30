Image Credit : X

Alia Bhatt's humorous cosmetic video has gone viral on social media, giving off huge holiday vibes. The actress, known for her fresh, minimalist beauty looks, released a brief video labelled "eyes, lips, and hairflips," urging followers to "count the hairflips."

Alia wore a casual, breezy attire throughout the video, with her damp hair hanging freely as she playfully flicked it throughout. Each flip was comically counted on-screen, transforming the beauty reel into a fun task. Fans filled the comments with praise for her "effortless glow" and "girl-next-door charm."





