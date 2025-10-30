- Home
Alia Bhatt's viral cosmetics video elicits amusing reactions as fans mock Ranbir Kapoor's 'wash it off' remark from an old interview. Watch the popular video here.
Alia Bhatt’s New Makeup Video Goes Viral
Alia Bhatt's humorous cosmetic video has gone viral on social media, giving off huge holiday vibes. The actress, known for her fresh, minimalist beauty looks, released a brief video labelled "eyes, lips, and hairflips," urging followers to "count the hairflips."
Alia wore a casual, breezy attire throughout the video, with her damp hair hanging freely as she playfully flicked it throughout. Each flip was comically counted on-screen, transforming the beauty reel into a fun task. Fans filled the comments with praise for her "effortless glow" and "girl-next-door charm."
Despite the love, a few people recreated an earlier viral incident featuring Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor.
While many gushed over Alia’s “five-minute glam," some fans poked fun at her for wiping off her makeup mid-routine. One comment read, “Audio to cover Ranbir screaming ‘wipe it off’ at the back." Another joked, “She took ‘wipe that off’ too seriously, she’s literally wiping everything off."
The jokes arose from a previous interview in which Alia said that Ranbir frequently requested her to remove her lipstick because he liked her natural lip colour.
The statement provoked outrage at the moment, with some netizens labelling it controlling and others dismissing it as a harmless personal choice.