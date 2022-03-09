Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam: Will Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film be worth watching?

     Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to have a record-breaking opening with 1 million premiers

    Actor Prabhas starrer the magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ is set to release on March 11. Fans and audiences are very excited to experience this big-budget film in theatres. After the makers have released the trailer, the audience is going gaga over the picturesque visuals of Italy, Georgia and the amazing chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. The movie's visual effects are also to be praised.
     

    People are going crazy to book their seats for the film's premiere. As a result, it is expected that it is likely to cross the whole run of any Telugu film in one single day in the UK. 
     

    ‘Radhe Shyam' is one of the most awaited movies of 2022 because of Prabhas and to experience the larger-than-life world of this mega movie. From a grand trailer launch to getting its own set of NFT collectables, the makers are ensuring every bit of the film is grand and never seen before.  Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

    Being the first movie to launch its trailer on the Metaverse, it has seen a massive crowd of 2 lakh people has entered the Metaverse in just 3 minutes of its launch, which led to the crash of the servers. Also Read: Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    According to sources, "This something that ignited craze of Radhe Shyam in the masses as just before 2 days of its release the box office is experiencing a flood in its ticket selling. Having a more significant chunk coming from Hindi, the film is predicted to have a record-breaking opening in the Telugu states. High on its anticipations, the film will be crossing more than 1 million US premier." Also Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

    Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Bhushan Kumar produces the film, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Prabhas on his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-star Pooja Hegde

