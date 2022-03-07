Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

Pooja Hegde's Instagram page is full of some hot bikini pictures from her Maldives vacay. She really knows how to entertain her fans and followers

Pooja Hegde is one of the most fashionable Indian actresses. Also, she is the fittest among other divas in the film industry. Pooja keeps sharing her sexy and hot pictures and reels on her Instagram account. Pooja is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas.



On the work front, Pooja Hegde is all set for big-budget films like Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Acharya and Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay.



Pooja's hot pink bikini picture is too hot to handle. In the picture, Pooja is seem flaunting her perfect body.



Pooja Hegde looks super-hot in a black bikini top. Pooja's fans are all in amazement of her awesome body and how she carries herself with a lot of confidence and style.



Pooja Hegde oozes oomph as she poses in a white bikini fpor a photoshoot. She looks sexy in her wet hair resting on her left shoulder.

Pooja Hegde shows off her breakfast spread at a pool. She poses for the camera with a beautiful smile.



A few weeks ago, Pooja went to the Maldives and had a great time. She was seen doing snorkelling to chilling by the pool.