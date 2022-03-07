Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde's 7 bikini pictures that are hot, bold and sexy

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 7:53 PM IST

    Pooja Hegde's Instagram page is full of some hot bikini pictures from her Maldives vacay. She really knows how to entertain her fans and followers

    Pooja Hegde is one of the most fashionable Indian actresses. Also, she is the fittest among other divas in the film industry. Pooja keeps sharing her sexy and hot pictures and reels on her Instagram account. Pooja is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas.
     

    On the work front, Pooja Hegde is all set for big-budget films like Radhe Shyam, Cirkus, Acharya and Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay.
     

    Pooja's hot pink bikini picture is too hot to handle. In the picture, Pooja is seem flaunting her perfect body.
     

    Pooja Hegde looks super-hot in a black bikini top. Pooja's fans are all in amazement of her awesome body and how she carries herself with a lot of confidence and style. 
     

    Pooja Hegde oozes oomph as she poses in a white bikini fpor a photoshoot. She looks sexy in her wet hair resting on her left shoulder. 

    Pooja Hegde shows off her breakfast spread at a pool. She poses for the camera with a beautiful smile.
     

    A few weeks ago, Pooja went to the Maldives and had a great time. She was seen doing snorkelling to chilling by the pool. 

    Pooja's photos and videos take no time getting viral on social media. The actress looks cool in a yellow monokini as she chills in the pool. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts RCB

    Watch: Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts

    Attack Trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack' RCB

    Attack trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack'?

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh RCB

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68 RCB

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Goa Election 2020 Exit Polls live updates CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls: CM Pramod Sawant confident BJP will form govt again

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will BJP ensure second time victory?

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE gcw

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: AAP likely to sweep state, say first predictions

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon