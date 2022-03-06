Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    The much-awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's first review is out now.
     

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's much-awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the theatres on March 11. However, Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on Twitter. Umair Sandh wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject.”

    The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is one of the most awaited films, and the first (non-spoiler) reaction has gone viral. After watching the movie, in a couple of tweets Umair Sandh wrote were like, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.”

    Radhe Shyam has many reasons to watch, from Prabhas' playing the role of a palmist to the voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar to picturesque visuals of Italy, Georgia to the amazing chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge to visual effects and more.

    The movie is produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. Radhya Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s. It was filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad. Radhya Shyam was earlier expected to be released in January. The increasing number of Omicron cases in India had pushed the makers to make its release date.


     

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    I am a proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis gets emotional raises 3 million to help Ukraine RCB

    ‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on-ayh

    IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer dry Grand Slam spell to continue?-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer's dry Grand Slam spell to continue?

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos RCB

    Elizabeth Hurley on ex-fiance Shane Warne's passing; actress shares emotional throwback photos

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia Ukraine war gcw

    Private military outfits fighting in Russia-Ukraine war?

    Recent Videos

    Good on PM Modi s part to send 4 ministers says Indian envoy to Poland gcw

    'Good on PM Modi's part to send 4 ministers...' says Indian envoy to Poland

    Video Icon
    Racism amid Russian invasion Ukrainian civilians pushed and hit Indian students

    Ukrainians told Indian students, 'will not let black people enter trains'

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine crisis Indian students relive war horror

    'Air raid sirens kept going off...' Indian students relive Ukraine war horror

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss to JFC - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFc vs OFC: Odisha FC tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur FC - Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha tried to make things difficult for Jamshedpur - Coyle

    Video Icon