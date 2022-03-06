Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's much-awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the theatres on March 11. However, Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, reportedly watched Radhe Shyam and shared his reaction on Twitter. Umair Sandh wrote, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is Electrifying! The mystery continues in Radhe Shyam. What a unique subject.”

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is one of the most awaited films, and the first (non-spoiler) reaction has gone viral. After watching the movie, in a couple of tweets Umair Sandh wrote were like, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.”

Radhe Shyam has many reasons to watch, from Prabhas' playing the role of a palmist to the voiceover of Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar to picturesque visuals of Italy, Georgia to the amazing chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge to visual effects and more.

The movie is produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. Radhya Shyam will be released across the country in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set in Europe in the 1970s. It was filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad. Radhya Shyam was earlier expected to be released in January. The increasing number of Omicron cases in India had pushed the makers to make its release date.



