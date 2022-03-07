Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

Radhe Shyam star Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Prabhas' estimated net worth is around USD 29 million (INR 215 Crore)

Prabhas is one of the most loved and popular actors in India. After the success of Baahubali 1 and 2, Prabhas' popularity has increased many folds. Prabhas is not featured in many Bollywood movies from acting in Telugu films.



It is said that after Baahubali, Prabhas has increased his fee, yeah that is right. According to reports, Prabhas was getting paid Rs 25 Crore for Baahubali. The amount makes him the highest-paid actor in Tollywood (Telugu film industry) and one of the highest in Bollywood.



It is said that Prabhas' net worth is estimated to be around 29 mn USD (approximately Rs 215 Crore). His net worth is likely to grow by 65% in the next three years based on the actor's last movie box-office collections. He is also in demand because of Telugu films' increasing demand and popularity across the globe.



Prabhas was born in a famous filmy family and one of the richest affluent Kshatriya families in Andhra Pradesh. His parent's names are U. Suryanarayana Raju (Film producer) and Siva Kumari. Born on October 23, 1979, in Tamil Nadu, his full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.



Prabhas did his schooling in the DNR School, Bhimavaram and graduated with a B.Tech. Degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Prabhas currently lives in a luxuriously designed house in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, worth Rs 60cr.

