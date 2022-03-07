Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' net worth, houses, education and more

    First Published Mar 7, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    Radhe Shyam star Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Prabhas' estimated net worth is around USD 29 million (INR 215 Crore)

    Prabhas is one of the most loved and popular actors in India. After the success of Baahubali 1 and 2, Prabhas' popularity has increased many folds. Prabhas is not featured in many Bollywood movies from acting in Telugu films. 
     

    It is said that after Baahubali, Prabhas has increased his fee, yeah that is right. According to reports, Prabhas was getting paid Rs 25 Crore for Baahubali. The amount makes him the highest-paid actor in Tollywood (Telugu film industry) and one of the highest in Bollywood.
     

    It is said that Prabhas' net worth is estimated to be around 29 mn USD (approximately Rs 215 Crore). His net worth is likely to grow by 65% in the next three years based on the actor's last movie box-office collections. He is also in demand because of Telugu films' increasing demand and popularity across the globe.
     

    Prabhas was born in a famous filmy family and one of the richest affluent Kshatriya families in Andhra Pradesh. His parent's names are U. Suryanarayana Raju (Film producer) and Siva Kumari. Born on October 23, 1979, in Tamil Nadu, his full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. 
     

    Prabhas did his schooling in the DNR School, Bhimavaram and graduated with a B.Tech. Degree from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. Prabhas currently lives in a luxuriously designed house in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, worth Rs 60cr.
     

    Prabhas also owns many luxury cars like Range Rover Sports (Rs 1 Crore), Audi A6 (Rs 60 Lakhs), BMW 7 Series (Rs 2 Crores), Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 10 Crores), Mercedes Benz S Class (Rs 2 Crores) and Jaguar XJL Portfolio (Rs 1 Crore). During Covid 19 Pandemic, the actor had donated Rs 4 crore.

    DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites media reports. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. It is just for entertainment purposes.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts RCB

    Watch: Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts

    Attack Trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack' RCB

    Attack trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack'?

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh RCB

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68 RCB

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Recent Stories

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will BJP ensure second time victory?

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE gcw

    Punjab Election Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: Will Congress stay in power?

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll LIVE drb

    Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Will BJP secure a second term?

    UP Election 2022 Exit Poll results live updates

    UP Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE projection: No sweep, but Yogi and BJP will win

    goa election 2022 exit poll results live updates bjp congress aap tmc

    Goa Election 2022 Exit Polls LIVE: Will AAP, TMC be kingmakers amid BJP-Cong war?

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon