Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna To Return As Rehman Dakait; Check Out His Story Line
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna, who played Rehman Dakait in the spy action drama 'Dhurandhar,' is set to appear in its second installment. While Rehman Dakait may have died in the first installment, reports suggest his reign of terror will continue
Akshaye Khanna to shoot for 'Dhurandhar 2'
According to a report in Filmfare, Akshaye Khanna will return to Dhurandhar 2. He will soon be shooting for the film for a week. However, there is no official confirmation about this.
How will Rehman the dacoit, who died in 'Dhurandhar', look in 'Dhurandhar 2'?
The report also states that although Rehman the dakait died in 'Dhurandhar,' the makers have made firm plans to feature him in the second part. It is being reported that the makers are planning to expand Akshaye Khanna's character and reveal his backstory.
Rehman Dacoit from 'Dhurandhar' was the most talked about
Since the release of Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" on December 5, 2025, the most talked-about character in the film has been Rehman the dacoit. Akshaye Khanna has been widely praised for his portrayal of the role.
'Dhurandhar' becomes Bollywood's highest grossing film
Thanks to a brilliant story and powerful performances by Akshaye Khanna and the rest of the star cast, "Dhurandhar" earned such a massive amount that it became Bollywood's highest-grossing film in the country. Reports suggest the film's budget was approximately ₹225 crore (approximately $2.25 billion), yet it grossed over ₹866 crore (approximately $8.66 billion) in India. The film's earnings are still ongoing.
Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films
Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films include "Dhurandhar Part 2," releasing on March 19, 2026. He will also be seen in the role of demon guru Shukracharya in director Pooja Appama Kolluru's mythological thriller "Mahakali." Reports suggest he will also play a key role in Tamil director Nanda Kumar's "Rojakaal." Both of these films are also expected to release in 2026.
