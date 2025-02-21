Raayan and NEEK Review: Dhanush's Hit Movies as Director

Dhanush Hit Movies as a Director: 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' (NEEK), released on February 21st and directed by Dhanush, is receiving positive feedback from fans.

Dhanush's Hit Movies as Director: Raayan and NEEK Review

Dhanush Hit Movies as a Director in Tamil : Dhanush is shining in Tamil cinema as an actor, producer, screenwriter, director, playback singer, and lyricist. Starting with 'Thulluvadho Ilamai' to 'Raayan', he has acted in numerous films, experiencing both success and failure. He has also acted in a few films in Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Director: Pa Paandi

Dhanush is not only an actor but also directed a few films. He showcased himself as a director in Tamil cinema through the film 'Pa Paandi'. This film starred a host of stars including Rajkiran, Revathi, Prasanna, Dhanush, Madonna Sebastian, Chaya Singh, and Divyadarshini.

Pa Paandi

Power Paandi, who was a stunt master in Tamil cinema, lives with his son Raghavan and family after his retirement. He loves his grandchildren. However, he cannot stay idle at home and engages in some work outside the house. This causes problems for Raghavan. He goes for some part-time jobs like gym instructor, sidekick, and cinema stuntman. This creates conflict between Paandi and Raghavan. The story of 'Pa Paandi' revolves around the events that follow. This film did not receive enough response from Tamil fans because the film was average.

Raayan

Dhanush directed 'Raayan' 7 years after 'Pa Paandi'. Fans celebrated this film which focused on action and thriller stories. The film starred Dhanush along with Dushara Vijayan, S. J. Surya, Kalidas Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, and Selvaraghavan. Dhanush, who owns a fast food shop, lives peacefully with his 2 brothers and a sister. In this, SJ Surya and Saravanan are gangsters. At one point, a conflict arises between Dhanush and the gangsters. The story of the film revolves around the events that follow. This film, which was made on a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore, grossed around Rs 160 crore. This film directed by Dhanush became a hit for him.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' is the 3rd film directed by Dhanush. In this film, Dhanush introduced his sister's son Pavish Narayanan as the hero. Soundarya Rajinikanth was initially supposed to direct this story with Dhanush. But Dhanush bought the story and decided to direct the film himself and has now released it. 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' stars Mathew Thomas, Anika Surendran, Priya Prakash, Saranya Ponvannan, Sarathkumar, Aadukalam Narain, Warrior and many others. Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan played special appearances.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

This film, which was released on February 21, is receiving good response from fans. Fans are giving their support. Film critic Ramesh Bala said on his X page that it is a usual story. But he has given this film with interesting and excellent entertainment elements. Looking at the support of the fans, it is expected that this film will be the 2nd hit film directed by Dhanush.

