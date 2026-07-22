'Godzilla vs Kong' actor Kaylee Hottle passed away at 18 in a car accident. Tributes poured in from co-stars Rebecca Hall, Millie Bobby Brown, and production company Legendary Pictures, mourning the loss of the young deaf actress who played Jia.

The 'Godzilla vs Kong' family is mourning the passing of the young franchise star Kaylee Hottle. Actor Rebecca Hall, who featured as anthropological linguist Dr Ilene Andrews along with Kaylee in 2021's 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 2024's 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire', paid her tribute on Instagram and wrote, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee." She also shared heartwarming pictures that appeared to be from the sets of the 'Godzilla' films, showing Hall and Kaylee together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall)

Likewise, actor Millie Bobby Brown, who was also a part of 'Godzillla vs Kong', shared that she feels "devastated" on hearing the news. "I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee," Brown wrote on Instagram.

A Rising Star Remembered

Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress, marked her feature debut at the age of nine with 'Godzilla vs Kong'. She portrayed a deaf, orphaned indigenous Iwi girl, Jia, who was rescued by Kong on Skull Island. Kaylee reprised her character in 'Godzilla x Kong', where her relationship with Dr Ilene Andrews took centrestage alongside her ancestral roots to the Iwi tribe.

Legendary Pictures Releases Statement

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the 'Godzilla' films, paid an emotional tribute to the late actor. "We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time. Rest in Peace, Kaylee," the X post read. We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and… pic.twitter.com/bDb74lgmHn — Legendary (@Legendary) July 21, 2026

Details of Passing

Kaylee Hottle lost her life in a car accident on Tuesday. She was 18. The news of her demise was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, via a Facebook livestream using American Sign Language. He also confirmed her death to TMZ, saying that she died in a car accident in Maryland and that he was flying from Texas to claim her body, as per Variety. (ANI)