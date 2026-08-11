The remake of the 1981 thriller 'Possession', starring Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner, will be released on June 11, 2027. Directed by 'Smile's Parker Finn, the film is set to open alongside Universal's 'How to Train Your Dragon 2'.

Release Date Announced

The remake of the 1981 supernatural thriller 'Possession', starring Margaret Qualley and Callum Turner, is set to hit theatres on June 11, 2027, reported Variety.

Paramount has scheduled the film for a theatrical release next summer. The movie is slated to open alongside Universal's live-action 'How to Train Your Dragon 2'.

About the Film and Production

'Smile' director Parker Finn is adapting the remake of 'Possession', which follows the troubled relationship between a spy and his wife after she asks for a divorce and begins exhibiting increasingly concerning behaviour.

The original 'Possession' was written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski and starred Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani, reported Variety.

Qualley and Turner will portray the central husband-and-wife characters in Finn's new take on the supernatural thriller. The cast also includes Diego Calva, Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Paul Dano.

The film is being produced by Finn, Jonathan Fass, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs and Robert Pattinson, while Marc Bienstock is serving as executive producer.

Meet the Stars

Qualley is known for her performances in films including 'The Substance', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Poor Things'. She is also set to appear in Ridley Scott's apocalyptic sci-fi thriller 'The Dog Stars', the romantic drama 'Love of Your Life' alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, and 'King Snake', directed by Jeff Nichols.

Turner has appeared in 'Eternity', 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' and 'The Boys in the Boat'. He is also set to star opposite Monica Barbaro in 'One Night Only', a romantic comedy centred on a fictional world in which premarital sex is legal for one night each year.

A Modern Reinterpretation

Finn, who rose to prominence with the horror hit 'Smile', is taking on the challenging task of reinterpreting Zulawski's highly regarded psychological supernatural thriller for a new generation.

The original 'Possession', released in 1981, has developed a strong cult following over the decades, particularly for its intense performances and surreal treatment of marital breakdown, identity and horror.

The new film is expected to bring Finn's distinctive horror sensibilities to the material while retaining the core premise of a marriage unraveling amid increasingly disturbing circumstances, reported Variety. (ANI)