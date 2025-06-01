R Madhavan Birthday: 6 flop movies of the actor with high IMDb ratings; Check here
Several of R Madhavan's films flopped at the box office despite receiving good ratings. Find out which films these are
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 08:12 AM
1 Min read
Dhokha: Round D Corner
The 2022 film 'Dhokha: Round D Corner' flopped but has a 6.2 IMDB rating.
Saala Khadoos
Released in 2016, Saala Khadoos underperformed but received a 7.6 IMDB rating.
13B: Fear Has a New Address
R Madhavan's 2009 film 13B: Fear Has a New Address flopped despite a 7.4 IMDB rating.
Mumbai Meri Jaan
The 2008 film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' flopped at the box office but holds a 7.4 IMDB rating.
Dil Vil Pyar Vyar
Released in 2002, 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' was a disaster, with a 5.4 IMDB rating.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
The 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein underperformed but has a 7.5 IMDB rating.
