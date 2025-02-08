R. Madhavan becomes FIRST owner of Brixton Cromwell 1200 bike; Check whopping cost HERE

R. Madhavan has become the first owner of the Brixton Cromwell 1200 in India, marking a significant milestone for the renowned Austrian motorcycle brand's entry into the Indian market. Known for its retro-inspired design and modern engineering, Brixton offers a unique blend of style and performance

Brixton Motorcycles’ Entry into India

Austrian motorcycle brand Brixton Motorcycles has officially started deliveries in India, with actor R. Madhavan becoming the first owner of the Brixton Cromwell 1200



Exclusive Partnership with MotoHaus

Brixton has partnered with MotoHaus as its exclusive distributor in India, establishing dealerships in cities like Bangalore, Kolhapur, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Sangli, with upcoming showrooms in Jaipur, Mysuru, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai/Navi Mumbai

R. Madhavan’s Special Edition Cromwell 1200

Expressing his admiration for the bike, R. Madhavan highlighted its blend of retro aesthetics and modern engineering. His motorcycle features a special paint scheme and an inscription of his son Vedant’s name, making it a personalized and sentimental possession

Cromwell 1200’s Features & Performance

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is powered by an 83PS engine with 108Nm torque and comes with premium features like Nissin brakes, Bosch ABS, KYB adjustable suspension, traction control, cruise control, an anti-theft key system, and a TFT display, along with Pirelli Phantom tubeless tyres

A Lifestyle Brand with a Gentleman’s Appeal

Tushar Shelke, Director of MotoHaus, emphasized that Brixton represents more than just motorcycles—it embodies a sophisticated, leisure-driven lifestyle. R. Madhavan was described as the perfect brand ambassador due to his charm, refined persona, and appreciation for quality craftsmanship

Competitive Pricing in Its Segment

Priced at ₹7,84,000 (ex-showroom), the Brixton Cromwell 1200 offers an impressive mix of premium features and affordability, making it a compelling choice in the high-performance motorcycle segment. Test rides and bookings are now open across MotoHaus dealerships

About Brixton Motorcycles & MotoHaus

Brixton Motorcycles is known for blending modern technology with vintage-inspired designs, catering to enthusiasts who value both performance and style

MotoHaus, its exclusive distributor, is committed to providing a top-tier sales and service experience across India

