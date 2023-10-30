Halloween 2023: 9 scary and bizarre costumes for couples

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If you're looking for scary and bizarre Halloween costume ideas for couples in 2023, here are nine creative suggestions.

    If you're looking for scary and bizarre Halloween costume ideas for couples in 2023, here are nine creative suggestions.

    One person can be a creepy doll with cracked makeup and old-fashioned clothing, while the other can be a collector with eerie artifacts and vintage attire.

    Choose characters like a sinister ringmaster and a haunted clown, complete with dark makeup and vintage circus outfits.

     

    A couple and their dog dressed in Squid Game character costumes pose for a photo on October 31, 2021 in Hong Kong, China.

    Supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted with Seal at the SBE'S Privilege in Los Angeles, at her Halloween party.

    Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman at the Body English at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    British causally couple John Ralls (JR Cosplay) in a self-made Hot Toys Suicide Squad - The Joker (Batman Imposter Version) suit and Zoe Louise ( little.Wolf ) in a self-made Harley Quinn Robin imposter costume.

    Joseph D. Reitman & Shannon Elizabeth during the Mondrian Hotel Halloween Party at The Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. 

    Voodoo Priest/Priestess and Zombie Doll

    One partner can dress as a voodoo priest or priestess with tribal makeup and ritualistic attire, while the other can be a zombie doll with torn clothing and pale makeup.

     Pipino and Heidi Klum during Heidi Klum's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash at Capitale in New York City, New York, United States.

