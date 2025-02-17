Pushpa 2 star Daali Dhananjaya ties the knot with Dhanyata Gauraklar in Mysore– See beautiful PHOTOS

Kannada star Daali Dhananjaya married Dr. Dhanyata Gauraklar in Mysore. Wedding photos went viral on social media.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 8:39 AM IST

Daali Dhananjaya's wedding photos

Kannada actor and producer Daali Dhananjaya, seen in films like Pushpa 2: The Rule, got married. His wedding rituals with Dr. Dhanyata Gauraklar were completed in Mysore. See the pictures of this wedding...

Wedding photos go viral

The first pictures of Daali Dhananjaya and Dr. Dhanyata Gauraklar's wedding are going viral on social media.

Daali's wedding attire

For the wedding, Daali Dhananjaya wore a traditional off-white and golden vesti and kurta, which was further enhanced by the Mysore peta.

Dhanyata's bridal look

Daali's bride, Dr. Dhanyata Gauraklar, dazzled in a golden saree with a thick red border, radiating elegance and beauty on their special day in Mysore.

Private wedding reception

It is being told that Daali and Dhanyata's wedding was followed by a private event, which took place at the Mysore Exhibition Ground.

Grand wedding reception

After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception, which was attended by many well-known faces from the film industry.

Daali in Pushpa 2

Daali Dhananjaya, 39, last played the role of Jali Reddy in the Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Daali's filmography

As an actor, Daali Dhananjaya has also worked in Kannada films like 'Boxer', 'Happy New Year', 'Pogaru', 'Pushpa: The Rise' in Telugu and Paayum Oli Nee Yenakku in Tamil.

Daali as producer

Daali Dhananjaya produced a Kannada film called Tagaru Palya, which starred actors like Nagabhushan, Amrita Prem and Tara.

Daali's upcoming film

Talking about Daali Dhananjaya's upcoming films, he will next be seen in the Kannada action drama 'Uttarakhand', which also stars Shivarajkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Vijay Babu and Yogesh Bhat.

