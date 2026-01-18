Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun visited Japan for the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere. Rashmika penned a heartfelt note about fan love, while Allu Arjun delighted the crowd by delivering a movie dialogue in Japanese to thunderous applause.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently paid a visit to Japan for the premiere of her film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. She was accompanied by her co-star Allu Arjun. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared a heartfelt note, penning down her thoughts on the event. She also included a picture, going through fan letters and gifts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rashmika Mandanna's Heartfelt Note to Japanese Fans

"So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! I got so many letters and so many gifts and I read them all and I got back home all the gifts and I can't tell you how emo I become seeing all of this!! Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again but next time it'll be for a longer duration!! I promise! and I promise you I'll try learning more of Japanese for the next time visit!! Bigggggest hugs!!"

'Pushpa' Stars Delight Tokyo Audience

At the event, Rashmika spoke to her fans before personally meeting them at the event. Allu Arjun, who also enjoys a major fanbase in Japan, delighted the audience by delivering a popular 'Pushpa 2' dialogue in Japanese.

Konnichiwa, Japan 🇯🇵 Icon Star @alluarjun stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere 🔥 Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd 👏 Grand release in Japan on January 16th 💥💥#Pushpa2#WildFirePushpa… pic.twitter.com/dm5kEECMT7 — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) January 15, 2026

The makers shared videos from the event, showing fans turned up in large numbers, with many holding posters and sporting masks inspired by Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj. "PUSHPA MANIA AT THE SPECIAL PREMIERE IN JAPAN. The Japanese audience is showering their love and admiration for Icon Star @alluarjun at the grand premiere," they wrote in the caption.

About 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Directed by Sukumar B, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The team is expected to return for the third instalment of 'Pushpa'.